New name unveiled for Amway Center in Orlando

Amway Center arena in Orlando announces new name

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials with the Amway Center in Orlando announced that it is changing the arena’s name to the Kia Center.

City officials unveiled a sign confirming the naming rights announcement Wednesday morning.

The former #AmwayCenter is now the Kia Center! pic.twitter.com/H4jfqp1KK2 — Kirstin Delgado (@KirstinTVnews) December 20, 2023

The Amway Center in downtown Orlando opened in 2010 and is the home of the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears hockey teams.

Read: Development team announced for upcoming sports & entertainment district next to Amway Center

The venue replaced the Amway Arena which was later demolished.

Officials are planning to release more details about the change during a news conference at 9 a.m.

Read: Orlando Magic entertainment complex provides spark for downtown Orlando as development slows

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group