New boat docking rules proposed for New Smyrna Beach

New boat docking rules proposed for New Smyrna Beach New Smyrna Beach leaders are considering a new boat docking ordinance.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach leaders are considering a new boat docking ordinance.

The proposed rule would prohibit docking for more than five hours at Riverside Park or more than an hour at other city facilities.

The proposed penalties would be a $250 fine or towing.

City officials say vessels mooring for extended periods are causing congestion for other boaters.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!