Netflix, WWE agree on streaming contract worth $5 billion

Netflix and WWE agree on massive ten year deal to air “Monday Night Raw.”

WWE Monday Night Raw WWE's Monday Night Raw (Nelson Hicks)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Streaming giant Netflix is set to become the exclusive home to WWE’s “Monday Night Raw”, beginning in January of 2025.

The ten year deal between Netflix and WWE is worth about five billion dollars. Netflix has the option to cancel or extend the deal after five years.

President of the WWE, Nick Khan says, the merger with Netflix will expand the WWE’s viewership globally. “Monday Night Raw” will be streamed in the U.S, U.K, Canada, and Latin America.

WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” has aired on USA Network for 19 years.

WWE’s “Smackdown” moves to USA Network on an agreed five year, $1.4 billion dollar deal with NBCUniversal. It previously aired on FOX.

President of WWE, Nick Khan spoke about the deal, on the Pat McAfee Show:

© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

