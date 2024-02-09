National Pizza Day: Enjoy great deals on one of America’s favorite foods

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Pizza Hut, Domino’s, and Papa John’s have pizza specials throughout this weekend.

Fazoli’s in Orlando is offering a whole pizza for $9.99 with the coupon code Pizza 24.

According to Axios, here’s pizza facts on national pizza day:

  • Americans eat on average 180 slices of pizza a year.
  • Pepperoni is the most popular topping, followed by sausage, mushroom, extra cheese, and bacon.

Pizza ordering website, Slice, is looking for a Pizza Influencer, and will pay up to $110k a year for you to travel and upload videos all about pizza.





