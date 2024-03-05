NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor docks at the International Space Station

International Space Station — Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut have arrived at the International Space Station, where they will spend the next six weeks conducting 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.
#Crew8 docking confirmed! Hatch opening is expected at 4:13am ET (0913 UTC). Watch as three first time fliers and one veteran astronaut arrive at the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/oVa9719ri8— NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2024
The Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor capsule docked early Tuesday morning and opened it’s hatch at the ISS shortly after it’s arrival.
The @SpaceX Dragon Endeavor hatch opens at 3:50am ET (0850 UTC) and #Crew8 is welcomed aboard the @Space_Station. pic.twitter.com/jmVk1oxJaZ— NASA (@NASA) March 5, 2024
Crew-8 Team:
- Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander
- Dr. Michael R. Barratt, Pilot
- Jeanette Epps, Aerospace Engineer and NASA astronaut,
- Alexander Grebenkin, Russian Cosmonaut
They will also be testing the ability of astronauts to handle long space flights in preparation to head back to the Moon and Mars.
NASA Space-X successfully launched the Falcon 9 Rocket carrying the three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut into space from Cape Canaveral Sunday night.
The launch was delayed for three days due to high wind.
