NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor docks at the International Space Station

Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut have arrived at the ISS, where they will spend the next six months conducting experiments and technology demonstrations.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

International Space Station — Three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut have arrived at the International Space Station, where they will spend the next six weeks conducting 200 experiments and technology demonstrations.

The Crew-8 Dragon Endeavor capsule docked early Tuesday morning and opened it’s hatch at the ISS shortly after it’s arrival.

Crew-8 Team:

NASA, SpaceX set Crew-8 launch date from Florida to space station (Left to Right) Alexander Grebenkin, Russian Cosmonaut Dr. Michael R. Barratt, Pilot Matthew Dominick, NASA astronaut and U.S. Navy Commander Jeanette Epps, Aerospace Engineer and NASA astronaut,

They will also be testing the ability of astronauts to handle long space flights in preparation to head back to the Moon and Mars.

NASA Space-X successfully launched the Falcon 9 Rocket carrying the three astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut into space from Cape Canaveral Sunday night.

The launch was delayed for three days due to high wind.






