More than 4 million without power across southeastern US due to Hurricane Helene

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Over 4 million people in the southeastern U.S. are without power Friday afternoon due to Hurricane Helene.

Both South Carolina and Georgia have over 1 million residents without power, with Florida slightly below 1 million.

Vast swaths of the Big Bend and North Florida remain without power, and many counties with 99% of residents lack electricity.

In Central Florida, the county with the largest number of outages is Marion, with 36,000 as of Noon.

