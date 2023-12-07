McDonald’s might bring back a fan favorite item

By Sophia Diaz

McDonald’s Snack Wrap hasn’t been around in seven years, but a new announcement has given fans hope.

The original Snack Wrap consisted of a halved crispy chicken breast, a shredded cheese mix and lettuce wrapped in a warm tortilla. The wrap stuck around until 2016, while locations in countries like Canada have kept the item on the menu. Nostalgic fans have consistently made calls for the item to return.

The fast food company’s latest press release detailed growth in locations, loyalty programs and new technology.

Under the Commit to the Core section, McDonald’s noted growth in it’s chicken sales. The company says it’s chicken business is “on par with beef” and plans for further growth. The McCrispy chicken sandwich earned a notice, as well as the plan to move the McCrispy from beyond the bun.

A plan to move the McCrispy chicken to a wrap has pushed some to draw conclusions that an item like the Snack Wrap could make it’s way to drive-thru menus.

While this change might not be completed until 2025, the announcement has left some hopeful that the hinted McCrispy wrap could satisfy their nostalgia.

