Marion County school returns to class as part of pilot program It’s already back-to-school time for one Marion County campus.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

OCALA, Fla. — It’s already back-to-school time for one Marion County campus.

Wyomina Park Elementary School returned to class Tuesday as part of a year-round school pilot program now in its second year.

Students still attend 180 days, but time off is spread throughout the year.

The district says this model could help with learning retention and reduce burnout.

