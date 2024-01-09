Local power companies monitor storms, urge residents to prepare for power outages (Sam Martello, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — A severe weather system expected to move through Florida Tuesday could cause widespread power outages, including here in Central Florida.

Duke Energy is one of several local electric providers monitoring and preparing for the incoming storms and wind.

Below are some tips Duke shared to help customers be ready before the storm:

Have a plan in place for what you will do if you do lose power.

Have a plan in place to move family members with special needs to a safe location in case of an extended power outage.

Have an emergency supply kit ready filled with medicine, non-perishable food items, and water.

Charge electronics.

Keep a portable weather radio nearby.

Duke Energy said it also encourages customers to follow these tips after the storm:

Stay away from power lines that are down or are sagging. Consider all lines energized, as well as trees, limbs, or anything in contact with the lines.

If a power line falls across a car that you are in, stay in the car. If you must get out, do your best to make sure no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground outside.

If you are driving and come across a utility crew working along the road to repair power, move over or slow down.

Duke encourages customers to report outages on their website, through the app, through text or over the phone.

Power companies prepare for severe weather Severe weather could cause power outages Tuesday in Central Florida.

“Our crews are prepared to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” said Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director.

“We urge customers to follow the instructions of Florida emergency management officials and have a plan in place in case they experience an extended outage.”

