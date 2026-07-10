Lake Mary Little League Softball team to represent Florida at Southeast Regional Tournament The three-time defending Florida State champions have the opportunity to once again compete for a Southeast Regional title and advance to the Little League Softball World Series.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Lake Mary Little League 12U Softball All-Stars are preparing to represent the State of Florida in the 2026 Little League Softball Southeast Regional Tournament after capturing the league’s third straight softball championship.

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The program enters this year’s Southeast Regional following a historic 2025 season in which Lake Mary won the Southeast Regional Championship and advanced to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, according to league officials.

The Southeast Regional Tournament will be held in Warner Robins, Georgia, where eight state champions from across the Southeast will compete for the opportunity to advance to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina.

Lake Mary opens tournament play on Friday, July 17, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on ESPN+. The tournament is conducted in a double-elimination format.

Before departing for Georgia, league officials say the community is invited to give the team a memorable hometown send-off.

Residents, families, local businesses, and supporters are encouraged to attend, congratulate the players, and wish the team good luck as they prepare to represent both the City of Lake Mary and the State of Florida on one of youth softball’s biggest stages.

The public is encouraged to wear Lake Mary colors of red and black and line the park to help send the team off as they begin their journey to represent Florida, according to league officials.

Community Send-Off Celebration -

Tuesday, July 14, 2026

6:30 p.m.

Lake Mary Sports Complex / Trailblazer Park

550 Rantoul Lane Lake Mary, FL 32746

Tournament Information -

Location - Warner Robins, Georgia

Opening Game - Friday, July 17, 2026

Game Time - 1:00 p.m. ET

Streaming - ESPN+

Format - Double Elimination

Winner Advances to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina

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