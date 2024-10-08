Important phone numbers for if you have a power outage

Georgia Power fixing power outages In the Georgia Power Storm Center, they are coordinating the many crews and sending them to places like a Brookhaven Street, where a tree fell on wires that then snapped this pole in half.

Keep this list on hand in the event you lose power during Milton.

DUKE ENERGY

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

FLORIDA POWER AND LIGHT (FPL)

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

SPECTRUM ENTERPRISE

Customers who experience an outage can report it by:

  • Phone: Call 1-888-812-2591
  • Online: Spectrum

TECO/PEOPLES GAS

  • If you suspect a natural gas leak, immediately move to safety – 300 feet or about the length of a football field – and call 911 then call 877-TECO-PGS (877-832-6747)
  • Visit the Teco/Peoples Gas Storm Safety page for more resources.
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!