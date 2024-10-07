Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?

Family emergency supply kit must-haves FILE IMAGE: Emergency Kit Checklist

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida, it’s important to prepare your family and your home while you still have time.

We pulled together the following checklist of things you should include in your supply kit based on recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.

  • Water, one gallon per person each day, for sanitation and drinking
  • Non-perishable food to last at least three days
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Medications
  • Copies of personal documents, such as birth certificates and passports
  • Family and emergency contact information

  • Extra cash
  • Cell-phone with charger
  • Sanitation and personal hygiene items
  • Battery-powered radio
  • Flashlight
  • Fire extinguisher

  • Sleeping bags
  • Pet food
  • Matches
  • Local maps
  • Whistle
  • Duct tape

  • Infant formula and diapers
  • Activities for children, including books, puzzles,
  • Complete change of clothing
  • Fuel for generator and car
  • Paper plates and plastic utensils
  • Paper and pencil

