Hurricane Milton’s impact causes large holes to collapse roadways in Orange City

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Police in Orange City are warning drivers after large holes opened up under roadways in the city.

Officers said Threadgill Road was closed Thursday morning in both directions.

Both directions of South Volusia Avenue were also closed at Treemonte Drive.

Large holes opened under the roads and caused them to collapse.

Drivers are told to avoid the areas and seek alternative routes.

Police are warning residents to stay indoors as they assess damage left behind by Milton.

Officers said many roads are flooded, trees and power lines are down, and roadways are completely washed out.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to Orange City to gather more details.

