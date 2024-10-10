Hurricane Milton creates washout on major Central Florida highways

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Turnpike posted on social media that crews were inspecting a washout on the southbound Florida Turnpike and State Road 91.

Officials said the washout happened at milepost 280 in Lake County.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton moves off Central Florida’s east coast as Cat. 1 storm

The social media post said crews are on the ground inspecting and repairing the areas impacted by Hurricane Milton

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for more coverage.

Our crews are on the ground inspecting and repairing areas impacted by #HurricaneMilton, including a washout on southbound Florida’s Turnpike/SR 91 at milepost 280 in Lake County. Safety is our top priority as we work to restore services throughout the Turnpike system. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/AuYCK5JZ5C — Florida's Turnpike (@FloridaTurnpike) October 10, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group