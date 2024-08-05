Hurricane Debby causes flight delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Debby is impacting flights at Orlando International Airport.

Data shows at least 85 flights have been canceled, and another 51 have been delayed.

The delays and cancellations started as Debby intensified Sunday evening.

Watch: Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida

Orlando International Airport is still open, but travelers are advised to check their flight status before arriving.

Operational Update – Hurricane Debby

Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations. Please check with your airline for any flight updates. For general airport delays, please visit:https://t.co/JKuNBVb9Fl pic.twitter.com/T5pBMwOhNO — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 5, 2024

Watch continuing coverage of Hurricane Debby’s impact in Florida on Eyewitness News.

Watch: Debby’s damage: Strong winds flip campers in Cocoa

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group