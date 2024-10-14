How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton A Port Orange, FL mobile home's wall was ripped away by Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024. (Nick Papantonis)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Milton.

This gives federal disaster assistance for the state in addition to recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storm.

The declaration includes the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans and other programs.

Read: 9 tips about insurance after Hurricane Milton

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations.

Individuals and business owners can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Read: AdventHealth partners with WFTV and CMG radio stations to offer free cell phone charging stations

Here is the full list of eligible Florida areas:

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in these counties:

Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

And the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group