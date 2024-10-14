How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton A Port Orange, FL mobile home's wall was ripped away by Hurricane Milton in Oct. 2024. (Nick Papantonis)

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Milton.

This gives federal disaster assistance for the state in addition to recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storm.

The declaration includes the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans and other programs.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations.

Individuals and business owners can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.

Here is the full list of eligible Florida areas:

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in these counties:

  • Brevard
  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Clay
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Duval
  • Flagler
  • Glades
  • Hardee
  • Hendry
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Indian River
  • Lake
  • Lee
  • Manatee
  • Marion
  • Martin
  • Okeechobee
  • Orange
  • Osceola
  • Palm Beach
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Putnam
  • Sarasota
  • Seminole
  • St. Johns
  • St. Lucie
  • Sumter
  • Volusia
  • And the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida

©2024 Cox Media Group

