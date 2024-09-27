How central Florida is recovering after Hurricane Helene blows by

The Category 4 hurricane fiercely thrashed through the big bend area last night, devastating many Northern Florida towns.

Although it was not a direct hit, central Floridians also suffered the wrath of Hurricane Helene Thursday.





Tornado threats were issued throughout the day and evening, Thursday, and almost all of central Florida was under tornado watch until 6 a.m.

Strong winds and periodic rain bands left thousands without power. Still, thousands of homes across central Florida await the return of power.

An Apopka mobile home lost its roof due to powerful wind gusts- and multiple Ocala residents reported fallen trees.

Tied up Boats set sail after the winds set them lose in Brevard County.

Power lines came crashing down in Seminole and Volusia Counties.





Marion County is still struggling to get back on its feet this morning. With 44 thousand homes left powerless- schools and government buildings are to remain closed today. They are hoping to make a full recovery and be back to normal on Monday.





In some brighter news, Orlando’s team from the Salvation Army is heading out this morning, set on lending a helping hand.

They are deploying to cities in Florida that suffered losses due to the storm. These Orlando heroes will be passing out hot meals and various recovery resources to victims and first responders over the next two weeks.

