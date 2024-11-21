A homicide investigation is underway in Osceola county after a mother allegedly drowns her child

Mother murders her own daughter

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

35-year-old, Kelsie Glover, has been arrested after deputies responded to her Poinciana home Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived, They had to kick down the front door to find Glover chasing a witness with a hammer. They found 14-year-old, Giselle Glover, unresponsive.


“Its a dark day when things like this happen” says sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Witnesses say that Glover held her daughters head under water in a bathtub, drowning her.

Witnesses say they tried to help, but Glover attacked them.

Lopez says its lucky no one else got hurt.


READ: Man convicted of killing Laken Riley sentenced to life in prison without parole


The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.


Deputies share that there was a previous incident of battery between Glover and her husband, however no history proving a tumultuous relationship between the victim and her mother.

Glover is charged with aggravated assault and battery, however charges will be upgraded after a medical examination determines the cause of death.


Motive for the murder is still under investigation.


READ: Bodycam footage shows parents assaulting school resource deputy


© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!