Holiday drone show returns to Lake Eola

Hundreds gathered for the 2018 tree-lighting celebration in downtown Orlando.

The tech display is back after its debut last December.

For 12 minutes, onlookers can enjoy a bright display of synchronized drones creating holiday shapes and designs over Downtown Orlando.

Admission is free, any guests can simply pick out where they would like to sit in Lake Eola Park for the show.

A Surprise Holiday Drone Light Show Just Announced For Downtown Orlando Sunday December 11!



A holiday drone light show is coning to Downtown #Orlando this weekend, don't miss it!!!@DWNTWN_ORLANDO @citybeautiful @LakeEolaPark @VisitOrlando https://t.co/KD6PojwCl5 — Gotta Go Orlando 🧡 🍊 (@GottaGoOrlando) December 9, 2022

There’s no worry over snagging a prime viewing spot, since the show is visible from anywhere in the park.

The Holiday Drone show will go on December 23 at 8 pm, over Lake Eola Park.

