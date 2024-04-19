Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to provide additional resources for Florida students

Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation to enable schools to host chaplain programs and patriotic organizations on campus. (Image courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills while speaking in Osceola County.

DeSantis spoke from Tohopekaliga High School, where he signed HB 1317, which authorizes districts to allow civic and patriotic organizations to visit schools to encourage student participation and involvement, and HB 931, this establishes a statewide school chaplain program.

“Faith leaders and civic organizations are important additional resources for students who may be facing challenges or need to build community and camaraderie,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m pleased to be able to expand the variety of options that students have at their disposal in school and we have no doubt that these options will enhance the experiences of our students.”

HB 931 does the following:

Authorizes school districts and charter schools to allow volunteer chaplains to be on school campuses and provide additional counseling support to students.

Chaplains will be assigned by the district school board or charter school governing board.

A student may only receive support offered by school chaplains with written parental consent.

HB 1317 authorizes districts to allow civic and patriotic organizations to visit schools to encourage student participation and involvement.

These organizations include:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

The Boy Scouts of America

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America

The Civil Air Patrol

Future Farmers of America

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America

Little League Baseball

The Marine Corps League

The Navy Seal Cadet Corps

“This legislation provides yet another option to serve all students in Florida,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Volunteer chaplains offer faith-based support and are uniquely suited to serve students and families throughout our state and I’m pleased that we are providing another valuable resource for our schools.”

Watch Full Press Conference:

