Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to prohibit the sale of lab-grown meat in Florida

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis closes the door on lab-grown meat, to “Save our Beef” in Florida.

DeSantis signed SB 1084 into law on Wednesday, which prohibits the sale and manufacturing of lab-grown meat in the state of Florida.

The Governors office said the state is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum’s goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects, and encourages Florida residents to continue to consume and enjoy 100% real Florida beef.

”Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

”Florida is taking a tremendous step in the right direction by signing first-in-the-nation legislation banning lab-grown meat. We must protect our incredible farmers and the integrity of American agriculture. Lab-grown meat is a disgraceful attempt to undermine our proud traditions and prosperity, and is in direct opposition to authentic agriculture,” said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Protect Florida’s Cattle Industry, Stop Lab Grown Meat https://t.co/CNNXrygrqo — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 1, 2024

