Governor Ron DeSantis signs legislation to combat retail theft and porch piracy

Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X Governor DeSantis signs legislation to combat retail theft and porch piracy (Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X)

Stuart, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis wants to fight against retail crime and porch pirates.

DeSantis signed HB 549 into law, which increases the penalties for retail theft, porch piracy, and looting.

Today I signed HB 549, which will increase penalties for retail theft, porch piracy, and using social media to incite looting.



Many leftist jurisdictions are enacting policies that ignore retail theft or even encourage it. Those policies are dead on arrival in Florida. We catch… pic.twitter.com/exnK4SHaXh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 9, 2024

The Governors Office said, retail theft is a growing problem throughout the U.S. because of social media-organized looting. Retailers nationwide reportedly lost $112 billion in 2022.

DeSantis said, since he first took office, shoplifting in Florida has decreased by 30%.

WATCH: Governor Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Seminole County

“Florida is taking another step to distinguish ourselves from lawless jurisdictions and keep our residents and businesses safe,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “If you steal in Florida, we will catch you and we will prosecute you.”

HB 549 does the following:

A third-degree felony, punishable up to 5 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals.

A second-degree felony, punishable up to 15 years in prison, if criminals commit retail theft with five or more individuals and use social media to solicit others to participate in the theft.

A first-degree felony, punishable up to 30 years in prison, if a criminal commits retail theft with a firearm or with two or more prior convictions of retail theft.

The ability to charge a felony for multiple retail thefts occurring in the span of 120 days, which is an increase from 30 days.

READ: Governor DeSantis implements toll relief program

HB 549 increases punishments for porch piracy:

Theft of property in an amount less than $40 is a first-degree misdemeanor.

A subsequent violation is a third-degree felony.

Theft of property valued at $40 or more is a third-degree felony.

READ: Governor DeSantis highlights the work of the CFTOD while speaking in Lake Buena Vista

Florida is cracking down on retail theft. pic.twitter.com/r1vGYDHohv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 9, 2024

The Governor was joined by Florida Attorney General, Ashley Moody, when signing the new law.

“Florida is a law-and-order state, and our policies combating organized retail theft are another shining example of how we are leading the nation,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody.

READ: Governor DeSantis expedites road project in Central Florida

Going into a drugstore to buy toothpaste shouldn’t be like Fort Knox. You shouldn’t need a clerk to unlock a case just to purchase basic items. pic.twitter.com/SnFbZEabO3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 9, 2024

Watch Full Press Conference Below:

Governor DeSantis Signs Legislation to Increase Penalties for Retail Theft and Porch Piracy https://t.co/smStRZlSmP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 9, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group