GOAA approves proposal for “Parking Guidance System” at MCO to reduce parking time at the airport

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board has approved a proposal to add a “Parking Guidance System” to improve parking and ease traffic congestion at Orlando International Airport (MCO).

Orlando International Airport

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — It doesn’t take long to realize that parking at the Orlando International Airport is limited. It can take time to scavenge each level for a spot, cutting it close to board your flight.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board has approved a proposal to help improve parking and ease traffic congestion to avoid the anxiety of arriving to the airport on time.

The proposal adds a “Parking Guidance System”, which is similar to what we see at several Central Florida attractions and hospitals.

The “Parking Guidance System” operates by monitoring vacancies in real-time, with colored indicators that identify open parking spaces and contain important parking information that helps reduce parking time.

The boards proposal is searching for companies to help provide the software, support and installation of the guidance system to be added to the Aviation Authority’s parking facilities.

This project will cost an estimated $9,600,000. The company for the project is scheduled to be selected this June.

See video example below of a similar system operating at LAX:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!