Full Moon: Harvest Moon Largest and Brightest of the Year

Can be seen looming large over the eastern horizon at sunset tonight!

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
A super moon and silhouette dry branch tree in the dark night sky. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Supermoon FILE PHOTO: November's full moon is the final supermoon of 2024. (darkfoxeluxir/darkfoxelixir - stock.adobe.com)

The “Harvest Moon” is a full moon that occurs closest to the autumnal equinox (September 22, 2025) because it historically provided farmers with extra light to harvest their crops before the onset of winter.

This harvest moon is also a supermoon, meaning it coincides with the moon’s closest approach to Earth in its 27-day orbit, making it appear 7% larger and 30% brighter than usual. According to The Almanac, this is the first of 3 supermoons in 2025.

The full moon phase will occur at 11:48pm EDT on October 6 when the lunar disk will appear fully lit opposite the sun in Earth’s sky, with constellations Pisces and Saturn gleaming brightly to its upper right.

