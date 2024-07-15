Florida gas prices hold steady after flip-flopping last week, per AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to AAA, Florida gas prices stay put after going up-and-down in the last seven days.

The state average began last week at $3.51 per gallon, then fell a few cents, before spiking 7 cents in the middle of the week.

Average gas prices in Florida were back to $3.51 per gallon on Sunday.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures are holding steady, in hopes that cooling inflation could cause the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Market analyzers believes lower interest rates would lead to higher fuel demand.”

Gas prices in Orlando followed a similar trend to the state. Orlando’s average is only 1 cent higher than a week ago, now at $3.54 per gallon.

Image courtesy: AAA Orlando Gas Prices, 7.15.24 (AAA)

To read more on gas prices, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group