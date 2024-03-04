Florida gas prices continue to climb; 3 cents higher than last week, per AAA

Orlando, FL — According to AAA, gas prices in Florida continue to climb as oil refineries switch to summer-blend.

Florida’s gas price average now sits a $3.34 per gallon.

That’s a three cent increase from last week.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said, “Florida gas prices inched higher last week and are likely to get even more expensive either this week or next. Gasoline futures shot up 30 cents late last week. That’s an indicator that summer-blend gasoline has moved into the market. Drivers should expect a jump at the pump, but how much remains to be seen.”

AAA said, from March to April, oil refineries switch from winter-blend to summer-blend gasoline. The EPA requires the switch to reduce smog.

The travel company says the switch to summer-blend usually leads to a 15 cent increase at gas stations.

In Orlando, the gas price average sits at $3.31 per gallon, up three cents from last week.

To learn more, click here.





