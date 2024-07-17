Florida contingent leading the way to Paris

Giant olympic rings are seen fixed on the Eiffel tower for the upcoming Paris 2024 summer olympic games in Paris, France on 14th June, 2024. (Photo by Daniel Dorko / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by DANIEL DORKO/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) (DANIEL DORKO/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Every 4 years is a time for American’s to come together and celebrate our passion, patriotism, and strength. And I don’t mean the election. The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics mark a time when we all come together and support athletes from all over the United States who have the honor to represent our country on the world stage.

READ: Florida sweeps the Top 5 best places to purchase your first home, per WalletHub

And while we know Florida to be a hotbed for athletics, just check the hometowns of your favorite NFL team’s roster, it should come as no surprise the state ranks second in number of athletes representing the US on the Olympic stage this year. With 46 athletes from all over the state and participating in sports ranging from skateboarding, to equestrian, rugby, and more, Floridians should take pride in the contingent headed over the Atlantic.

Here is a listing of all 46 athletes taking on the world:

Perry Baker (Rugby - Daytona Beach, FL)

Aaliyah Butler (Track and Field - Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Danielle Collins (Tennis - St. Petersburg, FL)

Benjamin Cremaschi (Soccer - Miami, FL)

Tamari Davis (Track and Field - Gainesville, FL)

Jeremiah Davis (Track and Field - Lehigh Acres, FL)

Ben Davison (Rowing - Inverness, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Clark Dean (Rowing - Sarasota, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Angelica Delgado (Judo - Miami, FL) (Olympian 2016, 2020)

Caeleb Dressel (Swimming - Orange Park, FL) (Olympian 2016, 2020)

Markus Edegran (Sailing - West Palm Beach, FL)

Joel Embiid (Basketball - Monteverde, FL)

Kent Farrington (Equestrian - Wellington, FL) (Olympian 2016, 2020)

Bobby Finke (Swimming - Clearwater, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Coco Gauff (Tennis - Delray Beach, FL)

Nathan Harriel (Soccer - Oldsmar, FL)

Ashleigh Johnson (Water Polo - Miami, FL) (Olympian 2016, 2020, 2024)

Omari Jones (Boxing - Orlando, FL)

Erriyon Knighton (Track and Field - Tampa, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Nelly Korda (Golf - Bradenton, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Laura Kraut (Equestrian - Wellington, FL) (Olympian 2000, 2008, 2020)

Adrienne Lyle (Equestrian - Wellington, FL) (Olympian 2012, 2020)

Noah Lyons (Sailing - Clearwater, FL)

Caroline Marks (Surfing - Melbourne Beach, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Djordje Mihailovic (Soccer - Jacksonville, FL)

Victor Montalvo (Breaking - Kissimmee, FL)

Ryan Murphy (Swimming - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL) (Olympian 2016, 2020)

Monae’ Nichols (Track and Field - Lakeland, FL)

Marcus Orlob (Equestrian - Loxahatchee, FL)

Tracy Otto (Para Archery - Plant City, FL)

Poe Pinson (Skateboarding - Fernandina Beach, FL)

Daniella Ramirez (Artistic Swimming - Miami, FL)

Morgan Ray (Para Swimming - St. Augustine, FL)

Erika Reineke (Sailing - Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Donald Scott (Track and Field - Apopka, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Dominique Stater (Sailing - Miami, FL)

Kristina Teachout (Taekwondo - Palm Bay, FL)

Twanisha Terry (Track and Field - Miami, FL)

Mary Tucker (Shooting - Sarasota, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Parker Valby (Track and Field - Tampa, FL)

Jenson Van Emburgh (Para Table Tennis - Belleair Beach, FL) (Paralympian 2020)

Dania Vizzi (Shooting - Tampa, FL)

Emma Weyant (Swimming - Sarasota, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Lily Williams (Cycling - Tallahassee, FL) (Olympian 2020)

Gemma Wollenschlaeger (Para-Rowing - St. Augustine Beach, FL)

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics run from July 26th thru August 11th, while the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics run from August 28th thru September 8th.

For a listing of all the athletes representing the United States, click here .

© 2024 Cox Media Group