Florida among best states to start a business, per WalletHub

Florida welcome sign. (Photo credit: Jose Sanchez / Freeimages.com) (Jose Sanchez / Freeimages.com)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Location, location, location.

If you’re deciding where to start your business, one of the toughest decisions is location.

According to WalletHub, Florida is among the top states to start a business. WalletHub ranks Florida #3 on their list.

The study compared 50 states with 25 components that would indicate startup success.

Florida ranked in the top five for “Average Growth in Number of Small Business”, and top 15 for “Labor Costs.”

See where Florida ranked in other categories below:

Overall Rank for Florida: 3rd

  • 4th – Avg. Growth in Number of Small Businesses
  • 14th – Labor Costs
  • 23rd – Availability of Human Capital
  • 22nd – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)
  • 25th – Cost of Living

See top 10 states below:

Image Courtesy: WalletHub Image Courtesy: WalletHub (Image Courtesy: WalletHub)

To see full report, click here.

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

