First baby born at new Lakeland hospital receives full Polk State scholarship Liam weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, according to Orlando Health

The first baby born at Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital arrived just hours after the hospital opened to patients.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The first baby born at Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital arrived just hours after the hospital opened to patients.

Hospital officials said Liam was born at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, the same day the new hospital opened.

Liam weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, according to Orlando Health.

The hospital said Liam and his parents, Anaïs and Yassir, are doing well. The family’s last name is not being released for security reasons.

“We are honored to welcome our first child on your very first day,” Yassir said in a statement. “Thank you to the incredible team for making such a special moment unforgettable. We’ll always share this unique connection.”

Hospital officials said Liam is the first baby born in the facility’s labor and delivery department.

“One of the most joyful moments at a hospital is a baby making its entrance into the world,” said Carlos Carrasco, president of Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital. “We are happy for Liam and his parents and we know this birth will be the first of many newborns taking their first breath at Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital.”

Through a partnership with the hospital, Polk State College is giving Liam a full “Born to Soar Scholarship.”

The scholarship will cover full tuition, fees and required books for any degree program at Polk State College when Liam is ready to pursue higher education.

“It is an honor and a joy to provide this gift of a Polk State College education,” Polk State President Anastasios Kamoutsas said in a statement.

Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital opened at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

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