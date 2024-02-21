FDLE issues Amber Alert for 8 month old Broward County girl

Amelia Martinez was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of SW 148th Avenue in Davie, Fla.

While the vehicle she is being transported in is unknown, she may in the company of suspect 34 year old Arya Martinez. Martinez is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and standing at a height of 5′05.

Any information should be reported to the FDLE or the Davie Police department at (954) 693-8200.

