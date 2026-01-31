Extreme Cold Warning and Freeze Warning issued for all of Central Florida Temperatures are forecast to reach record lows over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Extreme Cold Warning and a Freeze Warning have been issued for all of Central Florida

1 p.m. update:

As a major Arctic blast is headed to Florida, warnings and other advisories are in effect.

The National Weather Service upgraded an advisory on Friday that issued an Extreme Cold Warning and a Freeze Warning for all of Central Florida.

This comes as temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s over the weekend.

Wind chills will only be at or near the single digits in our area.

Residents are advised to prepare their homes now before the cold blast moves through, starting Saturday evening.

Jan 30 | An Extreme Cold Warning & Freeze Warning have been issued for the historic cold outbreak beginning Sat night. Now is the time to make any preparations, as windy conditions will disrupt preps Sat afternoon. Ensure any tarps, blankets, or wrappings are properly secured! pic.twitter.com/eVPMgQUugB — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) January 30, 2026

Original report:

All of Central Florida is under an Extreme Cold Watch advisory as a powerful Arctic blast heads toward the Sunshine State.

A record-breaking freeze is forecast to move across Florida this weekend, bringing temperatures as low as the low 20s.

A cold front is expected to arrive Saturday at midday, causing temperatures to drop rapidly throughout the evening and overnight hours.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for the region, which is expected to be upgraded to a warning.

Wind chill values are forecast to reach as low as nine to 12 degrees as the front brings high winds and arctic air.

The weather on Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 70s.

These mild conditions provide a window for residents to complete cold-weather preparations before the front arrives.

Recommended steps include moving sensitive plants indoors, covering exposed pipes and finding warm shelter for pets and animals.

Saturday will begin with temperatures in the 50s and a chance of light showers in the morning.

A cold front is expected to sweep through the area around midday, dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s by 6 p.m.

Freezing conditions are anticipated in some locations by 9 p.m.

Overnight lows Saturday to Sunday are forecast to drop into the low to mid-20s.

Forecasters indicate these temperatures may break existing cold weather records.

Winds are expected to gust between 35 and 40 mph during this timeframe, making the air feel significantly colder.

Sunday afternoon will remain cold with sunny skies and a high in the mid-40s.

While the sun will be out, wind chill values are expected to stay in the 30s throughout the day.

Temperatures are forecast to return to the 20s Sunday night into Monday morning.

Wind chill values for the Monday morning commute to work and school are expected to range from the upper teens to the low 20s.

