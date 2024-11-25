Events to kick off December, this weekend

For those in the holiday spirit, and for those just looking for something to do.

Lake Eola Park
By Alexandra Dresner

Holiday Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal

On Nov. 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m.


Celebrate the 7th annual Multicultural Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center

On Nov. 30 and Dec. 1st from 10 a.m.- 8p.m.

Enjoy a festive start to December at the EPCOT International Festival of the holidays at EPCOT

Beginning on Nov. 29- Dec. 30th

Ring in the holiday season with Christmas festivities at Walt Disney World Resort The holiday season is just beginning, and Walt Disney World Resort continues to spread joy with new experiences. (Walt Disney World Resort/Walt Disney World Resort)

Dazzling Nights is making its holiday debut starting this weekend at Harry P. Leu Gardens

On Nov. 29-Dec. 1st and more!

Have a delicious time at Pancakes at the North Pole at Main Events Orlando

On Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.- 2p.m.

Watch performances at Burgafest Artist Showcase at Grumpy’s Underground

On Dec. 1 from 5-11 p.m.

Get creative at Candle Making Workshop at Indeu Apothecary

On Nov. 30 from 4-5p.m.

Jam out at the Winter Youth Music Festival at the Wall Street Plaza

On Dec. 1 from 1-9p.m.

Show some school spirit at College Football Saturday at the Twisted Handle

On Nov. 30 at 7:30p.m.

Miami v Florida

Spend the day with loved ones ar Family Fun! Snowflake’s Christmas!, At Painting with a Twist

On Nov. 29th at 3p.m.

