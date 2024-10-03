Enjoy a spooky start to October by attending one of these weekend events

Whether you have have kids that are just -dying-to have fun, or just don’t want to be lazy bones this weekend, here are some of Central Florida’s most skin crawling events.

On Friday October 4th:

7 Deadly sins gameshow at 6pm at Iron Pixel Studios

Thrill the World Orlando Dance Work shop at 6pm at Winter Park YMCA Family Center

Haunted Airboat Rides at 9pm at Camp Holly Airboat Rides

On Saturday October 5th:

Howl O scream from 7-11:30pm at Seaworld

Spooktactular at 11am-6pm at Seaworld

MADD Monster Mash and Dash 5k at 7am at Seaworld

On Sunday October 6th:

Halloween Horror nights at 6:30- midnight at Universal

Succulent Pumpkin Designing ig Workshop at 4pm at Spill Wine Bar

Whether you get your ghouls together or grab your boo, carve some time out this weekend to enjoy the first weekend of October!









