Early Christmas celebrators, rejoice! Consumers are right there with you.

Holiday shopping A little retail therapy appears to be just what the doctor ordered for millions of U.S. shoppers in the process of obliterating retail analysts’ already upbeat holiday spending projections for 2021. (Marek Mnich/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The world might be full of scrooges who lament the start of the holiday shopping season. Despite them, the National Retail Federation says holiday spending could still hit records this season.

Holiday sales aren’t expected to jump too far, as they’re only expected to increase by 3% or 4% compared to last year. But, shoppers are on par to continue the head start on shopping trend. A survey from the NRF said 43% of consumers planned their start to, or started their holiday shopping before Halloween’s end. Despite their eagerness to start, over 60% of shoppers said they likely won’t get through their list by December.

The rush to shop comes as a number of retailers, both online and in-person, are offering steep discounts for Black Friday. A number of consumers have remained loyal to online shopping, but it’s best to remember how to avoid scams, and keep your arriving packages safe.

Doing your holiday shopping online? Protect your packages! Porch pirates prey on easy targets.



If you see anyone stealing in your neighborhood, let law enforcement know right away! Call 911 or our non-emergency number: 407-836-4357.#ShopSafely pic.twitter.com/NCguaMalQ4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) November 5, 2023

Between gift-giving, celebrations and decorations, consumers plan to spend plenty. Consumers plan to spend $875 over the course of the season. That figure only saw a $42 jump since last year. The majority of consumer’s planned spending, $620, goes to gifting, as it is the season of giving after all.

© 2022 Cox Media Group