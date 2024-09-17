Dr. Maria Vazquez joins Orlando’s Morning News to address school safety concerns

In an exclusive interview on Orlando’s Morning News, Dr. Maria Vazquez Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools spoke with Scott Anez about the recent rash of school threats around the central Florida area. She also goes into detail on ways that parents can help prevent these types of events, just by having a conversation with their school age children.

Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez airs live Monday thru Friday from 5am-9am on WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580. Listen to Orlando’s Morning News Express here.

