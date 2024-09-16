DeSantis says Florida will also launch an investigation into Trump assassination attempt

Orlando, FL — In a post on X on Sunday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis made know his plans for the State of Florida to conduct it’s own investigation to the circumstances surround the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.
READ:Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
The State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation regarding the attempted assassination at Trump International Golf Club.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2024
The people deserve the truth about the would be assassin and how he was able to get within 500 yards of the former president and current GOP…
Speaking at Lawton Chiles Elementary in Orlando on Monday, Governor DeSantis reiterated the state’s plans to investigate citing concerns with the federal governments ability to investigate itself.
READ: Apparent attempt on Trump’s life raises questions about how it could have happened again
“We do believe that there were multiple violations of state law,” said DeSantis, “we also believe there is a need to make sure that the truth about all of this comes out in a way that is credible.”
Governor DeSantis that more details on their plans will come out in the coming days.
© 2022 Cox Media Group