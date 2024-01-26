Cut the ribbon: Final section of the Wekiva Parkway set to open in Seminole County

The final section of the Wekiva Parkway is set to open in Seminole County.

Wekiva Parkway Wekiva Parkway (WFTV staff)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Seminole County, FL — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the final section of the Wekiva Parkway.

The opening signifies the final connection between S.R. 429, Interstate 4 and S.R. 417 in the Central Florida beltway in Seminole County.

FDOT said it will increase traffic efficiency while also helping to protect the natural resources in the Wekiva River Basin.

WDBO Traffic Anchor, Ed Torrence said:

“Instead of exiting I-4 at State Road 46 and having to deal with the traffic signals on (State Road) 46, drivers will now have direct access to State Road 429 from I-4. This will help to alleviate congestion on State Road 46 as well.”

Final section of the Wekiva Parkway:

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on the S.R. 429 bridge over International Parkway on Friday, January 26th, at 11:30am.



Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

