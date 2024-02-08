Cruise vacations in high demand for 2024, according to AAA

Orlando, FL — Have you booked a cruise vacation for 2024?

According to AAA, you’re not the only one.

AAA says cruising is in high demand and is the hottest travel trend to begin the new year.

The auto club group said cruise lines saw record breaking booking days in 2023, and that trend continues for the start of this year.

“We’ve seen cruise ships already sell out of suites and cabins with balconies for various spring and summer itineraries,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

AAA says the best time to book a cruise is within the first three months of the new year. Cruise liners offer 30 to 60 percent incentives on fares, packages and excursions early on in the year.

Travel agents provide value in helping you book cruise vacations, the auto club said. They can also help identify what documentation you need on your trip. Certain ports of call require an I.D., while others may ask for a passport.

The hottest times to book a cruise is during spring break, summer, and the holidays. AAA says avoid these dates for better deals and more cabin options on board.

Bon Voyage!

















© 2024 Cox Media Group