College football Conference Championship Weekend starts tonight! Here is when and where to watch

The college football season is starting to wind down, but before we get to the bowl games and the College Football Playoff we have Conference Championship Weekend. Here’s a list of the games and when/where to watch:
Power 5:
|League
|Teams
|Location
|Time/Network
|PAC 12
|#5 Oregon vs #3 Washington
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
|Dec. 1st
8:00pm ET
ABC
|BIG 12
|#18 Oklahoma St. vs #7 Texas
|AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
|Dec. 2nd
Noon ET
ABC
|SEC
|#1 Georgia vs # 8 Alabama
|Mercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
|Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
CBS
|ACC
|#14 Louisville vs #4 Florida St.
|Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
|Dec. 2nd
8pm ET
ABC
|BIG 10
|#2 Michigan vs #16 Iowa
|Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
|Dec. 2nd
8pm ET
FOX
Others:
|League
|Teams
|Location
|Time/Network
|C-USA
|New Mexico St. vs #24 Liberty
|Williams Stadium
Lynchburg, VA (Liberty)
|Dec. 1st
7pm ET
CBS Sports
|MAC
|Miami (OH) vs Toledo
|Ford Field
Detroit, MI
|Dec. 2nd
Noon ET
ESPN
|MWC
|Boise St. vs UNLV
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
(UNLV)
|Dec. 2nd
3pm ET
FOX
|AAC
|SMU vs #22 Tulane
|Yulman Stadium
New Orleans, LA
(Tulane)
|Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ABC
|SBC
|Appalachian St. vs Troy
|Veteran Memorial Stadium
Troy, AL
(Troy)
|Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ABC
|SWAC
|Prairie View A&M vs Florida A&M
|Bragg Memorial Stadium
Tallahassee, FL
(Florida A&M)
|Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ESPN2
*All rankings are according to the College Football Playoff ranking
**All game times and networks are according to each conferences official web site
