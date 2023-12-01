College football Conference Championship Weekend starts tonight! Here is when and where to watch

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

The college football season is starting to wind down, but before we get to the bowl games and the College Football Playoff we have Conference Championship Weekend. Here’s a list of the games and when/where to watch:

Power 5:

LeagueTeamsLocationTime/Network
PAC 12#5 Oregon vs #3 WashingtonAllegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV		Dec. 1st
8:00pm ET
ABC
BIG 12#18 Oklahoma St. vs #7 TexasAT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX		Dec. 2nd
Noon ET
ABC
SEC#1 Georgia vs # 8 AlabamaMercedes Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA		Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
CBS
ACC#14 Louisville vs #4 Florida St.Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC		Dec. 2nd
8pm ET
ABC
BIG 10#2 Michigan vs #16 IowaLucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN		Dec. 2nd
8pm ET
FOX


Others:

LeagueTeamsLocationTime/Network
C-USANew Mexico St. vs #24 LibertyWilliams Stadium
Lynchburg, VA (Liberty)		Dec. 1st
7pm ET
CBS Sports
MACMiami (OH) vs ToledoFord Field
Detroit, MI		Dec. 2nd
Noon ET
ESPN
MWCBoise St. vs UNLVAllegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
(UNLV)		Dec. 2nd
3pm ET
FOX
AACSMU vs #22 TulaneYulman Stadium
New Orleans, LA
(Tulane)		Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ABC
SBCAppalachian St. vs TroyVeteran Memorial Stadium
Troy, AL
(Troy)		Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ABC
SWACPrairie View A&M vs Florida A&MBragg Memorial Stadium
Tallahassee, FL
(Florida A&M)		Dec. 2nd
4pm ET
ESPN2

*All rankings are according to the College Football Playoff ranking

**All game times and networks are according to each conferences official web site

