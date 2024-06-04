City of Orlando’s District 5 runoff election set for June 18th

The City of Orlando’s District 5 runoff election will be held on June 18th.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando’s District 5 runoff election will be held on June 18th.

The election is to replace the seat of suspended City Commissioner, Regina Hill.

READ: Orange County Supervisor of Elections pitches $1 million boost for voter outreach plus cybersecurity

Candidates include:

  • Travaris McCurdy
  • Cameron Hope
  • Shaniqua “Shan” Rose
  • Lawanna Gelzer
  • Ericka Dunlap
  • Tiakeysha Ellison
  • Miles Mulrain Jr

You can vote-by-mail or early vote:

  • The deadline for vote-by-mail is 5 p.m. on June 6th. The ballot must be returned by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
  • Early voting will be conducted prior to Election Day at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 119 West Kaley Street.
    • Early voting dates and times:
      • Monday, June 10th through Friday, June 14th, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
      • Saturday, June 15th, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
      • Sunday, June 16th, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

READ: 11 arrested after Orlando Police conducts child predator sting “Operation CACHE”

Polls will open on Tuesday, June 18th, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To find your polling locations, click here or call 407.836.2070.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!