Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Thursday

Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel this Thursday, May 23rd, marked as “Circle K Fuel Day.”

(Roland Magnusson/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead of Memorial Day weekend travel, Circle K announced they will offer up to 40 cents off per gallon of fuel, this Thursday, May 23rd.

The discount is in honor of “Circle K Fuel Day” and will be available from 4 to 7 p.m., only at participating Circle K locations.

10 percent of the profits made on “Fuel Day,” Circle K will donate to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

To see which locations are offering this deal, click here.

