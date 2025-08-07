Central Florida launches speed cameras in school zones to boost student safety

EUSTIS, Fla. — School zones across Central Florida are implementing speed cameras to enhance student safety as classes resume next week.

Eustis was the first city in the state to install these cameras, which have resulted in a significant reduction in speeding.

“People know about the citations, they see the signs, and they’re slowing down. It’s changing behavior,” said Eustis Police Chief Craig Capri.

The Eustis Police Department reported a 76% reduction in speeding within school zones since the installation of speed cameras.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 mph in these zones receive a citation.

In Osceola County, 32 cameras will be operational near 16 schools, with citations costing $198.

Captain Kim Montes of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office noted that while the citations do not add points to a driver’s license or affect insurance, they are intended to deter dangerous speeding.

Local resident Carlos Atkins expressed support for the cameras, emphasizing their importance for student safety as traffic increases near schools.

The initiative aims to change driver behavior and ensure the safety of students in school zones across Central Florida.

