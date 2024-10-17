A Central Florida Family is pushing for water safety

Florida is the highest ranked state for unintentional drowning for children under 9. Local Families are pushing for safety measures

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Following the death of 7 year old Emerson Felix who was found in an Orange County pond on Tuesday, one family is ringing their alarm.

READ: ‘We are devastated’: Deputies find body of missing 7-year-old Orlando boy


The family of Wesley Seth, a 2 year old who drowned in a home daycare swimming pool last year, asks the public to consider adding an alarm that they say could save a life.

The Wesley Seth Foundation urges parents and guardians to install alarms for doors leading to the outside, in order to protect children from unknowingly putting themselves in danger of drowning.

This foundation also provides services of swimming lessons and water safety education in hopes of promoting water safety and preventing drowning accidents.


Door alarms will be distributed through Oviedo Fire rescue and Seminole County fire in order for families to take extra precaution when it comes to children safety.

Click here to learn more about the Wesley Seth Foundation and water safety


© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!