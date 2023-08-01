Boil water advisory issued for hundreds of Winter Springs residents

Boil water advisory issued for some Winter Springs residents (WFTV)

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Hundreds of Winter Springs residents are being asked to boil their water following a main break.

The city said crews working on a fiber optic line caused that water main to rupture on Monday.

Initially, homes on Clearn and Tam Courts were put under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Water main break Officials said crews working on a fiber line caused a water main to rupture in Winter Springs. (City of Winter Springs)

Overnight, officials expanded the advisory to include 425 homes along Sheoah Boulevard south to 3rd Street.

Addresses impacted by the water main break include:

600-634 Anhinga Road

620-636 Clearn Court

430-520 Club Drive

619-621 Daron Court

626-632 Falcon Court

10-541 Moree Loop

600-672 Nighthawk Circle

501-510 Osprey Lane

501-530 Shane Circle

405-700 Sheoah Boulevard

100-406 Silver Sea Road

500-510 Spoonbill Court

650-659 Tam Court

631-640 White Ibis Court

Officials said residents should follow these precautions until further notice:

Boil water intended for consumption: It is recommended to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or any other activity that involves consuming water.

Use boiled or bottled water: Please use boiled water or commercially bottled water for all food preparation, including washing fruits and vegetables, and making beverages such as coffee and tea.

The notice will stay in place until tests show the water is okay to use, the city said.

