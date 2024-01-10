All-Day Park Hopping is back for Walt Disney World guests

Starting this week, restrictions limiting park guests to park hopping after 2pm are no longer in place at The Most Magical Place On Earth. Guests are permitted to transfer between parks at any time and bus transportation between parks will now begin service at 10:30 a.m. in order to accommodate park hoppers. The change means visitors to Walt Disney World are no longer confined to just one of the four theme parks until the afternoon. Limitations on park hopping and park reservations came as part of COVID-19 restrictions when the parks reopened in Summer of 2020.

The changes come alongside changes to the reservation system and the return of the Disney Dining Plan.

Most guests buying date based tickets no longer need reservations to enter the parks. Annual Passholders will still need reservations on select days, but will not need reservations on designated “Good to Go” days. Cast members and annual passholders won’t need to reserve their entrance those days. The “Good to Go” days begin Jan. 11, but more days will be released periodically.

Fans of the Disney parks have expressed their excitement over all-day park hopping online.

