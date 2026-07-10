Alfond Inn at Rollins named top Florida resort in Travel + Leisure awards The Alfond Inn is owned by Rollins College and directs its net operating income toward scholarships for students

The Alfond Inn is owned by Rollins College and directs its net operating income toward scholarships for students.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Alfond Inn at Rollins has been named one of Florida’s top 10 resorts in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards.

The annual awards are based on votes from the publication’s readers and recognize hotels, resorts, cities, airlines and other travel destinations. The results were published online and will appear in the magazine’s August issue.

The Alfond Inn is owned by Rollins College and directs its net operating income toward scholarships for students.

“It is an honor to return to Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards list,” Michael Briggs, managing director of The Alfond Inn, said in a statement.

The 183-room hotel opened in 2013 and includes two pools, a spa, a fitness center and meeting space. It is located near Park Avenue and Rollins College in Winter Park.

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