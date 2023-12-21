AAA Tow-to-Go returns for the holidays

AAA activates Tow To Go for year end holidays AAA activates Tow To Go for year end holidays (AAA)

Orlando, FL — In an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads, AAA will activate it’s Tow-to-Go program at 6pm on Friday, December 22nd. and will run until Tuesday, January 2nd.

AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins said, ““If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go. We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

The Tow-to-Go program, entering it’s 25th year, has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. It works when AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport an impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10 mile radius.

Things to know about Tow-to-Go:

Free and available to AAA members and non-members.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The phone number for the program is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Read more here.





© 2023 Cox Media Group