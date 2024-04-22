AAA reports Florida gas prices on the rise, setting new high for 2024

Gas prices in Florida have risen 13 cents in the last week, setting a new high for 2024.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s gas price average reaches a new peak in 2024.

The travel company, AAA, said gas prices in Florida rose 13 cents in the last week, reaching it’s new high of 2024 last Wednesday of $3.64 per gallon.

AAA said prices have since dropped eight cents to make today’s average $3.56 per gallon, which is 12 cents less than this time last year.

READ: AAA to host TSA PreCheck enrollment events in Central Florida

“Volatility in the oil market has greatly contributed to rising prices at the pump in recent weeks,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Oil prices have been reacting to rising geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and OPEC’s decision to extend production cuts, in effort to crimp global fuel supplies.”

In Orlando, the gas price average sits at $3.54 per gallon, which is eight cents higher than a week ago.

READ: AAA says “Hit the Brakes” on thinking Reverse Automatic Emergency Braking is foolproof

Image courtesy: AAA.com Orlando Gas Prices 4.22.24, per AAA. (Image courtesy: AAA.com)

To read more on Florida’s gas prices, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!