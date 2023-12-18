AAA: Florida gas prices hit two-year low one week before Christmas

Floridian’s receive an early Christmas gift as gas prices reach two-year low.

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Santa comes to town next week, but has left us an early gift.

Gas prices in Florida have fell to a two year-low.

The state average on Sunday was $2.86 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since June 2021. Florida’s price at the pump is $0.20 lower than the current national average of $3.06 cents per gallon.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins says, ”Pump prices are falling at the perfect time, as more than 6 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for the year-end holidays, strong domestic gasoline supplies and low oil prices have contributed to the downward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Gas prices in Florida have been on a decline in the past two weeks, as 88% of gas stations in the state have prices below $3 per gallon.

Orlando is among the least expensive at an average of $2.73 per gallon.

See more at GasPrices.AAA.com.

