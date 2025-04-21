Let's go girls: Shania Twain maps out summer tour plans

It's been more than two years since Shania Twain put out her latest album, Queen of Me, but the country/pop superstar is still busy bringing her music to life on the road.

She'll kick off her 17-show summer tour July 2 in Missoula, Montana.

"I can't wait to hit the road this summer and celebrate what has been an incredible couple of years with you all!!" she shared on her socials. "And Florida, you guys are SO ready to party, we've added second shows in Jacksonville and Davie due to the demand!"

In addition to the four concerts in Florida, Shania's trek includes seven shows in her native Canada.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

